To the editor — I am thrilled to hear that former Yakima City Council member Dulce Gutierrez is running for Yakima County Commissioner. Dulce is a knowledgeable and grounded advocate rooted in years of community service for the Yakima Valley. Her time in local government demonstrated her commitment to serving voters with the community's best interest at heart.

Dulce has experience addressing diverse issues and needs in her many different roles. She works hard to improve access for people and problems the government has overlooked. Dulce's candidacy gives me hope. I want to live in a community where the government is efficient and responsive and residents are heard and trusted in their experiences. I know that Dulce is already at work to move Yakima forward and I am confident that she will continue to serve our community with outstanding leadership on the Yakima County Board of Commissioners.

Please join me in voting for Dulce for Yakima County Commissioner in District 2.

HANNAH McMEEKIN

Yakima