To the editor — It was recently reported that Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice was back on the job after treatment for PTSD.
Apparently Mr. Curtice suffers from PTSD associated with his years of work as a paramedic. His PTSD was triggered by the trauma of working as a coroner and the horrific scenes inherent in this job.
I think all of us can agree that his decision to seek treatment to keep himself and others safe is a good thing. However, as a Yakima County voter, I am frustrated that Mr. Curtice was not forthright with the public prior to the last election in recognizing the difficulty of working as a coroner with this underlying condition of PTSD. We are now left with a coroner who will certainly struggle to maintain the day-to-day responsibilities of this job, which undoubtedly will include trauma equal to, or greater than, what a paramedic would experience.
All public officials when seeking office bear the responsibility to be candid about their ability to perform the specific duties of the position they are seeking.
DARRELL SMART
Yakima