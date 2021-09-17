To the editor -- After reading the rather negative letter on Sept. 12 by one of Autumn Torres’ supporters attacking our county commissioner, LaDon Linde, it became even more apparent to me that our county needs a “uniter, not a divider” to lead us through these challenging times. We need a commissioner who will bring people together, not pit them against one another, because that is how problems are solved. Teamwork is paramount, especially in government, and that is not what you get from being derogatory.
I’ve known LaDon Linde for many years and worked alongside him on many occasions, and can unequivocally say that he will find ways to solve problems and do so in a positive manner. Another qualifying aspect is that he firmly believes that government works best when it's closest to the people.
So, please join me in voting for LaDon Linde for county commissioner this coming November.
RITA HANSES
Yakima