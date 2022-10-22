To the editor — Reading the comments from current offic-holders and candidates running for the position of Yakima County commissioner in Sunday's Herald-Republic was eye-opening.
Clearly one incumbent had views that were puzzling at best. Amanda McKinney’s remarks against solar farms being in place for 50 years is false. Most leases run from 10 to 20 years.
And what about the rights of property owners? To lowering greenhouse gases? Additionally she doesn’t believe we should “burden rural residents with metering and usage fees” for water usage in rural development as required by our state court since January 2018.
Fortunately, her opponent, Angie Girard, has a more factual pragmatic approach to our challenges, which are many. She would not operate in a silo nor pander to a single interest.
We need pragmatic problem solvers. Not those fond of drawings lines in the sand.
THOMAS REED
Selah