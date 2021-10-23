To the editor -- LaDon Linde deserves our support for county commissioner.
He's a conservative. Not an angry, screaming, hair-pulling conservative, but a low-tax, small-government conservative who speaks in a calm voice and treats people with respect. Linde also is an experienced manager, which is what this job needs. Commissioners don't just pound tables and make speeches, they run a complicated, multimillion-dollar operation. Linde is clearly the most qualified.
I hope you consider all of this — and not the number of signs a candidate has — when you vote.
BRUCE SMITH
Yakima