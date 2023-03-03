To the editor — I have been following the Rocky Top landfill debacle for three years since DTG Recycle, headquartered in Woodenville, began transporting solid waste from west-side counties and Canada.
DTG’s permit allows dumping according to stringent safety regulations. Since DTG’s purchase of the landfill in 2019, which they sold to Australia’s Macquarie Asset Management Co., this winter, nearby property owners have complained about putrid odors, being engulfed in blowing debris and damage to their homes from blasting.
Friends of Rocky Top (FORT) obtained thermal imaging which documented high underground temperatures in 2021 and 2022. Washington State Department of Ecology noticed landfill cracks emitting smoke and had earlier noted the destruction of the Vantage Interbed geologic barrier in July 2022. Both of these items represent a threat to the aquifer because the landfill is unlined.
Why have Yakima County commissioners allowed this activity to persist?
DTG/Macquarie’s landfill is now a toxic site. This is much bigger news than the withdrawal of public access to trails.
DTG/Macquarie is putting profits before our environment and potentially jeopardizing Yakima groundwater for future generations.
I do not want Rocky Top to be the next superfund cleanup site.
HELEN RIEHL
Yakima