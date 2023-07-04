Council’s standing up for safety — back them up
To the editor — This is a response to the letter writer lamenting the Yakima City Council’s decision to erect the fence and decorative landscaping on Naches Avenue.
The letter writer looks for grassy areas to picnic and frolic. I can assure this letter writer that no picnicking would have been convenient or safe in the area prior to it being closed off.
This letter writer signs off as a Yakima resident. If this is true, she must be aware of the many lovely parks in Yakima; with lush grass to spread a blanket and picnic on. Perhaps she did not see what the area on Naches Avenue had become; even with the encouragement and welcoming outreach from Camp Hope and the Mission. They begged the encampment residents to receive safe shelter and an opportunity for a better life to no avail.
I have a building and business downtown. I have had my front windows broken and my recycling bin has been stolen repeatedly. I now just keep it inside until the day of pick-up as I have to pay to have it replaced; my reward for being a good citizen and recycling. Please support Yakima council members who support safety.
KATHY MILLER PARRISH
Yakima