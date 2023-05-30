To the editor — It’s unfortunate the Yakima City Council would even consider closing Fire Station 92 due to city budget concerns. Not having a fully staffed station out west deprives residents of prompt, professional fire, rescue and EMS response, which they pay for through their taxes!\
One only has to drive streets west of 56th Avenue to see the myriad new housing being built at a steady rate, bringing many, many, folks who should be entitled to a quick response from YFD when needed.
Using the neighboring fire district as mutual aid is not an option, as the county residents pay for their own protection, not to supplement the city. The council obviously needs to educate themselves on what services the YFD provides, and how to enhance, not cut, emergency services to their growing population.
Yakima city residents need to contact their council members, and demand they keep the YFD stations fully staffed, and keep West Valley residents safe.
BRUCE NEWELL
Yakima