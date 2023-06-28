To the editor — I was appalled to read that our City Council agreed to spend $194,940 to install permanent fencing and landscape rock along our Naches Parkway from Yakima Avenue to Walnut.
They “approved the item without discussion as part of its consent agenda,” according to the YH-R. Their intent is to ban the homeless from gathering. That money could’ve been spent helping the homeless find their way to more positive surroundings.
When I travel, I seek out towns that have preserved their history in aesthetic and productive ways. Yakima continues to disappoint me — decorative rock under the huge and beautiful trees? Will the irrigation be repaired to water the trees? I hope so.
Certainly, this will never be a place for a picnic or a leisurely stroll again.
CHARLENE SCOTT
Yakima