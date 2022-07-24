To the editor — Some of our City Council members showed their true colors at the July 19 meeting when they announced loud and clear that they don’t care what Yakimans think.
Councilmembers Matt Brown, Danny Harrera and Patricia Byers, on the other hand, do value the opinions of Yakima citizens. They voted YES on a motion to survey the people of Yakima to find out how they feel about the city flagpole being used to fly guest flags.
A guest flag is any flag other than the American flag and Washington state flag, which unite us all. Guest flags promoting special interest groups have been flown on the city flagpole and will continue to be flown thanks to a resolution passed by the City Council.
In contrast, councilmembers Soneya Lund, Janice Deccio and Eliana Macias all voted AGAINST the resolution to survey the people of Yakima for their opinion on the matter. Do they not care what their constituents think? That doesn't sound inclusive or democratic at all. In fact, in the words of Lund, that “just sounds yucky.”
Councilmember Holly Cousens was absent from the meeting.
JOY ERB
Yakima