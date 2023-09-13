To the editor — A Yakima City Council candidate’s website started out with some impressive claims. He seemed like a refreshing change from the countless councils we’ve seen who believed, “What’s good for business is good for Yakima.”
After 40 years of that approach, most of our businesses are in Union Gap and downtown is on life support.
This candidate wrote: “One of my passions is helping homeless people get into homes. I work with low-income people every day. I am involved with homeless people every day.”
Alas.
A bit down the page, he disclosed that he owns and manages rental properties. He’s the head of the local landlords’ association.
Sigh.
Then used car salespeople help solve urban transportation problems?
Fast food workers help solve urban hunger problems?
Local bankers help solve family cash flow problems?
Bob Hope said a mouthful when he observed, “A bank is a place that will lend you money if you can prove that you don't need it.”
I doubt most of us believe charging people money to rent a home or apartment does anything substantive for Yakima’s homelessness problem.
The word "landlord" makes it clear who is in control.
Please, we need real solutions, not word games.
FRED BRIDGES
Yakima