To the editor — In regard to permanent fencing around the Naches Parkway median, I agree that the homeless have destroyed these parks over the years, and we need a solution.
Why not use the $194,940 toward a positive solution? With the issue of trying to solve the parking shortage downtown, why can't the city use that money toward adding angle parking spaces by removing the grass from the Naches Avenue median between Walnut Avenue and East Yakima Avenue and use that area for much-needed parking spaces?
It would be nice to save the trees for shade and beauty, if watering needs could still be provided.
PEGGY MYHRE
Yakima