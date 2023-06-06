Nov. 2 | Dan Newhouse
 Emree Weaver, Yakima Herald-Republic

A letter to the editor in the June 6 e-edition erroneously claimed that U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., was in Iowa talking with former President Donald Trump during last weekend's Republican gathering. Neither Newhouse nor Trump was there.