To the editor -- Thank you, Cooper Kupp, for exemplifying the integrity of a great game and being an ambassador for Yakima. You have shown all the qualities and attributes of a great athlete, teammate and a man of faith.
Our generation has accepted and encouraged the boorish and immature behavior that is now considered entertainment at NFL games. We now accept as "normal" the end zone celebrations and chest pounding after a tackle. Cooper's demeanor and respect for the game are a throwback to another time, a time of fond memories for us senior citizens like fellow members of the Monday Morning Quarterback Club and the Parker Youth & Sports Foundation.
We are over-the-hill athletes from the 1950s and '60s who were schooled and coached by a generation from the 1920s and '30s. Sportsmanship was emphasized; the individual was lost within the concept of TEAM. The game was the entertainment, not the showboating after a touchdown. As Coach Tom Parry said to players who scored a touchdown with an urge to spike the ball, "Act like you've been there before."
Thanks again, Cooper, for the memories you generate for us Old School Folks.
JERRY WARD
President, Parker Youth & Sports Foundation
Yakima