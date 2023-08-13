To the editor — John Cooper’s article, "Yakima Valley Tourism: Come to the source: Agriculture is central to our tourism" (Aug. 6) was on point. We are “blessed … in the Valley,” and the crops do shape our culture and way of life. None more so than hops.
A few prideful facts from field to glass:
- The Valley is home to one of the most productive hops-growing regions in the world. Approximately 75% of the total U.S. hop acreage, employing a workforce of 1,700.
- Washington’s 450-plus breweries and the 3,000 people employed by them are collectively producing nearly 600,000 barrels of beer each year.
- Washington’s distributors — those of us who deliver the beer — employ over 4,300 drivers, merchandisers, warehouse team members and other functions.
- 16,000+ eating and drinking establishments, hundreds of independent grocers, and grocery chains get that can, bottle, or pint to you, including 311,000 restaurant and service jobs, according to the National Restaurant Association. That’s 9% of all employment in the state!
From farm to market, we work alongside the hardest working, most passionate and diverse teams that we call family. We are so fortunate and need to show our appreciation by supporting these local businesses.
KENT NELSON
Yakima