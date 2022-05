To the editor — Voting by mail has been a great improvement for this process.

Going to a polling location required leaving my home, finding a parking place and marking my ballot with a group of other voters. Voting by mail allows me to discuss my choices with my wife and take time to fill out my ballot accurately in the comfort of my home.

Also, my guess is that more people are actually voting now because of the convenience.

RICH WOODRUFF

Yakima