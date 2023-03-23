To the editor — Girls have been afraid to go into some neighborhoods since Eve was a toddler in diapers. It’s fear that protects old men and girls from stupid choices. Neighborhoods have cultures and smart people pick their travels. Certainly, intelligent people avoided Seattle’s Capital District during the CHOP demonstrations.
Statistics are always interesting when they are cherry-picked to manipulate. In America a demographic of 6% commit 53% of the murders, killing 97% of their own who die by violence. They tend to live in the inner city and are easily identified. Statistically delete them and America’s murder rate sits comfortably with Australia, New Zealand, et al.
BTW, in those neighborhoods the rape rate is 800% higher than Australia, is that somehow the National Rifle Association’s fault?
Violence is complex, but environmental issues matter. To reduce many crimes, reduce substance abuse. That step reduces homelessness, poverty and perversion.
A gun in a drawer just sits there. Until a person loads it, aims it and pulls the trigger; it’s just a tool.
It’s hard to kill. People have to intend to kill. Fix the people, leave our defense against the deranged alone. Guns don’t make killers, but intoxicants blunt thinking.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish