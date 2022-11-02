To the editor — The Yakima Herald-Republic first brought public attention to nitrates in Lower Valley wells in 2008 with a series, “Hidden wells, dirty water.” They recounted failed oversight and dairies denying responsibility.
A YH-R editorial noted, “Many families of decidedly modest means rely on the wells for drinking water ...” One study showed 20% of wells are contaminated.
Thirteen years later, in 2021, the YH-R reported, “The Groundwater Management Area has been subject to years of study and planning to combat an increasing amount of nitrogen in Lower Valley groundwater.”
In other words, the problem got worse, not better. Even today, you can watch hundreds of families — probably thousands — wheel large shopping carts full of bottled water out of Costco.
Meanwhile, 155 Selah wells recently showed PFAS contamination. Unlike local dairy farmers, the U.S. Army stepped forward and shouldered responsibility. State agencies began pushing for stricter standards to protect local residents.
Clearly, both contamination problems are serious. But only one has a sense of urgency.
How do we explain the privileged treatment that one group is experiencing, compared to the delays and resistance the other group has faced for years?
Sitting in the Costco parking lot explains why ...
PHIL McDONALD
Yakima