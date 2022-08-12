To the editor — In an ideal world the well-being of all its inhabitants is considered. The Constitution of our country was not actually based on that premise.
In fact, only white men of a certain stature were considered equal. These men were men of good will and the Constitution reflected the times in which they lived and governed. Over the years, amendments have been added to better address concerns. Each century, new challenges emerge and old ones are revisited.
The Constitution should not be a static document. Changes and adjustments need to be made to better serve our population and the times in which we live.
Thank heavens we still have men and women of good will who are tireless in their efforts to make our country and the world a better place for all, and let’s hope they prevail.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima