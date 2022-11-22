To the editor — Does the United States Constitution allow any person — acting alone — the authority of any action?
It does where the Constitution stipulates that activity, such as charging the president with protection of the country if we are attacked. It does where the Congress has created that authority as a standing responsibility of the president, such as with our Cabinet responsibilities.
It does NOT allow any other activity to be initiated solely by any single individual. After all, in 1776 we didn’t like or want governance by a king. So apply that to the role of Vice President Pence in the aftermath of the 2022 election. Much as President Trump wanted him to act alone in deciding which presidential electors would represent some of the states, the Congress had appointed the vice president to chair a committee, and he could not act alone.
Now President Biden wants to cancel loans to students that they have contracted with the United States. But that is acting alone. He cannot do so! And with his years in Washington, he assuredly knows that.
BOB WHITNEY
Yakima