To the editor — Elections have consequences. Case in point is the Congress-elected, radical Supreme Court that is destroying our children’s futures.
The decision by six ultra-conservative Supreme Court justices to limit the ability of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate rising carbon dioxide emissions is alarming to anyone who cares about the sustainability of life on planet Earth.
We may look back on this decision as the day when our collective terrifying hot-house future was all but assured by a group of ill-informed judges.
The Republican candidates currently running for the 4th Congressional District have no clue as to how to mitigate or adapt to climate change; some deny it altogether. Loren Culp ridiculously claimed wildfires were set by Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Jerrod Sessler said, "Environmentalists are the biggest threat to America's future." None are qualified — their agendas are dangerous.
There is only one candidate who understands the full complexity of the problem and is equipped to focus on practical solutions — Doug White.
Doug is dedicated to ensuring the future is more energy secure, with ample water supplies and a balanced economy, comprising a thriving agricultural sector and high-technology jobs.
For our children’s futures, vote for Doug.
COLEEN ANDERSON
Yakima