To the editor — Ballots will soon arrive for our review and consideration on candidates and issues.
It is extremely important that you read about, know the candidates and ballot measures.
I ask that you vote for:
Yakima County Commission, District 2 — Kyle Curtis.
Yakima County Commission, District 3 — LaDon Linde.
Judge — Gary Hintze.
Issues — EMS.
The county government is vital and depends on good leadership in all departments.
I am urging you to support and vote for those who will work on your behalf, do what is best for all in Yakima County, above their own personal agendas.
RON ANDERSON
Yakima County Commissioner, District 2