To the editor -- Zillah is once again at the center of a racism scandal, this time involving the Wapato men’s basketball team where Zillah is accused of racial slurs against a Wapato player.
The community has a long memory for injustice and the Zillah/Connell incident is easily remembered for the sanctions against Connell that were so excessive it triggered anger rather than acceptance.
It is not a stretch to speculate there were actions by Zillah fans and students that led to the racial incident Connell was punished for. Is it possible that Connell was caught on video and Zillah simply wasn’t? Will the investigators and officials realize that a pattern may be revealing itself with Zillah being the common factor? Will Zillah be subject to the same punishments that Connell was?
Ultimately, if the “authorities” are going to set a precedent like they did with Zillah v. Connell, then Zillah should be prepared for the same or harsher sanctions given their history.
LINDA HAYDEN
Yakima