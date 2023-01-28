Congress still has a long way to go
To the editor — Recently I watched a video taken of the United States Congress in 1941. The majority were white males.
In the new 118th Congress, 72% are men and 28% are women.
By race, 74% are Caucasian, 10% Hispanic, 10% Black, 3% are Asian and 1% are Native American. Eighty-eight percent are Christian and 6% are Jewish.
Of the 3.45 million Muslim Americans, four serve in Congress; 0.2% indicated no religious affiliation. These are encouraging steps forward.
There are moderate, ethical Republican and Democratic leaders who put country above party.
However, a lack of integrity, ignorance about government functions and rule of law are glaring characteristics of MAGA extremists in the “Freedom Caucus.”
Their agenda includes holding power at any cost, creating chaos, seeking vengeance and promoting extremist policies. They haven’t exhibited a willingness to work in bipartisanship to solve serious challenges facing our nation.
Results of the midterm elections indicate most Americans want a democracy, not autocracy. They want intelligent, moderate leaders in both parties and independents to work for all the American people.
Reasonable, ethical people reject racism, voter suppression, lies, conspiracy theories and lawlessness.
It may be a long two years, but we cannot allow the tail (Trump’s MAGA extremists) to wag the dog (the majority of the American people)!
ANNE ANNA
Yakima