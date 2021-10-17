To the editor -- Washington’s congressional delegation should follow the lead of our local school board candidates in supporting stronger early childhood education opportunities. As a mom and professional with years of experience in the early learning field, I know how important the first years of education are for children -- it lays the foundation for lifelong success. I was not able to afford or access quality child care for my son and he began school not ready, both socially and academically.
Congress needs to act now to pass the Build Back Better Act to invest in the future of our country by providing universal preschool and ensuring child care affordability for millions of children across the country. All children deserve a strong and equitable start to life, which begins in the classroom.
Investing in children is the best thing we can do for our collective future -- they are the leaders, innovators and problem solvers of tomorrow. We need to invest our tax dollars in early childhood learning to ensure a thriving, productive and educated workforce. Our state and country’s future depends on it.
CLAUDIA VILLATORO
Yakima