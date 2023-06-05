To the editor — On May 31, the U.S. House passed a bill that in no way addresses our problem of deficit spending. All programs that could actually lower the deficit were "off" the table — Social Security, Medicare, the military and, yes, interest on our huge national debt.
The Republicans say the problem is spending, not taxes. The Democrats say they are committed to not raising taxes on families making less than $400,000 per year. Both positions are absurd.
The only solution is to raise revenue (taxes) by closing loopholes for the rich and increasing taxes on the rest of us since we refuse to cut programs that are the driving force on our road to total insolvency.
RALPH CALL
Yakima