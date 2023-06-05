Debt Limit

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks at a news conference after the House passed the debt ceiling bill at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The bill now goes to the Senate.

 Jose Luis Magana - freelancer, FR159526 AP

To the editor — On May 31, the U.S. House passed a bill that in no way addresses our problem of deficit spending. All programs that could actually lower the deficit were "off" the table — Social Security, Medicare, the military and, yes, interest on our huge national debt.

The Republicans say the problem is spending, not taxes. The Democrats say they are committed to not raising taxes on families making less than $400,000 per year. Both positions are absurd.

The only solution is to raise revenue (taxes) by closing loopholes for the rich and increasing taxes on the rest of us since we refuse to cut programs that are the driving force on our road to total insolvency.

RALPH CALL

Yakima