To the editor — I agree with your editorial, "Extend Child Tax Credit Now." Too many families don't have the money for adequate housing and food for their children. With Thanksgiving only two weeks off, and inflation driving up the cost of food and housing, I don't know how some families cope.
Despite all the attention on the next Congress, the current Congress can make history again this year. In 2021, the expanded Child Tax Credit with monthly payments helped cut child poverty by 46% — the largest reduction in history. The CTC payments gave parents the money to pay for necessities when they needed it most — monthly bill time.
When the payments expired last December, child poverty increased, parents couldn’t work because they couldn’t afford childcare, and global inflation has made basic necessities more expensive.
Congress wants to extend tax breaks for corporations in December. It would be unconscionable to do that while ignoring millions of American families struggling to make ends meet.
Last year, we achieved a historic reduction in child poverty. We can do it again. I urge Congressman Newhouse to reject any corporate tax cuts this year unless an expanded, monthly CTC for all low-income families is also included.
BETH WILSON
Olalla