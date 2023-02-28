To the editor — Thanks to First Story for helping a family move into a home of their own. ("Nonprofit seeks family for affordable home in Grandview," by Jasper Kenzo Sundeen, Yakima Herald-Republic of Feb. 24).
Millions of American families need a connection like this to make the dream of home ownership come true. Meanwhile, millions of renters are facing rent increases they can’t afford and are faced with the future of homelessness. We can do something about this by asking our members of Congress to pass a renters’ tax credit that would relieve families paying 50% or more of their income for rent.
Remaining housed is the first step to the dream of home ownership, but how can families facing the decision of paying rent or buying food ever save toward the dream of home ownership? The renters’ tax credit is a national answer. Ask Rep. Newhouse and Sens. Murray and Cantwell to support this initiative of hope for families in the Valley and across the country.
WILLIE DICKERSON
Snohomish