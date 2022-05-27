To the editor -- Kudos to the YH-R editorial board for its May 22 editorial on the Yakima City Council’s recent actions to remove the Pride flag from City Hall and officially deny the impact of climate change in our little valley.

I find it ironic that Patricia Byers, who apparently is comfortable performing a city function in an evangelical church, has led the council into taking actions, in front of God and everybody, that marginalize a significant fraction of God’s children and repudiate the undeniable truth of human damage to God’s creation.

The board’s editorial exemplifies the proper role of a free and objective press in speaking truth to power; indeed, the foundation of democracy is an independent press that exposes government actions and holds leadership accountable. If, as it seems, objective journalism is fated to go the way of the buggy whip, let it go down in the glory of ethical reporting as the YH-R editorial board has steadfastly shown.

STEVE PARKER

Zillah