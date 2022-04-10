To the editor -- Ketanji Brown Jackson is an outstanding federal judge and the first Black woman confirmed as a Supreme Court justice. During the hearings Judge Brown Jackson conducted herself with dignity despite the bizarre and disrespectful attacks of Lindsay Graham, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Josh Hawley and Marsha Blackburn. Their ridiculous questions and accusations were meant to impress their constituents.

In order to remain a constitutional democracy we must elect highly qualified and principled leaders to defend our Constitution and the rule of law. We need strong leaders who reject the toxicity of lies, racism, lawlessness, violence and ridiculous conspiracy theories.

MAGA is the unsubstantiated political platform of a corrupt ex-president who led a violent insurrection to remain in power. America has been great for 246 years because of our Constitution and the rule of law. Citizens of every ethnicity built this country and diversity is one of our greatest strengths.

Citizens of a democracy have a responsibility to be critical thinkers about issues and review the backgrounds and positions of all candidates. Voters need to elect candidates who will defend the ideals on which this country was founded. This will truly keep America great.

ANNE ANNA

Yakima