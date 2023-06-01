To the editor — I’m kind of confused. Why are we cutting the Yakima Police budget by $2 million?
I see multiple violations every day from speeding to tabs that have been expired for two years. If my tabs were expired, I would get pulled over in a second.
I also notice that the police are heading west because these people are safe. I totally understand the risk of being a officer, but you are a POLICE OFFICER to protect all.
As far as the City Council goes, I’m not sure what your job is, but you need to find a new job. I have zero confidence in the Yakima City Council.
MICHELLE ERICKSON
Yakima