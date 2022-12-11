To the editor — A reader recently lamented a national commission’s recommendation to remove the Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.
He correctly pointed out that the memorial was intended to signal national healing and unity after the Civil War. (Still, it’s worth noting the symbolism of Confederate soldiers being buried in concentric circles, facing inward toward the Confederate Memorial.)
The rest of the story explains the commission’s recommendation.
When Arlington became the final resting place for American soldiers in Revolutionary times, it was integrated. Racially segregated burials began in 1864, when it became Arlington National Cemetery.
Until 1948, when President Truman integrated the military, America’s Black military heroes remained segregated, even in death.
Hyperbole? Hardly.
During WWII, German POWs (decidedly Aryan) held in the U.S. were taken to local movie theaters and sat in the main section. Black American GIs were segregated in the balcony of the same theaters.
The same insidious and pernicious ideologies that fueled the Civil War still exist today.
In these times, there is no place at Arlington for monuments to insurrectionists who fought and killed fellow Americans, trying to end our democracy.
The Confederate Monument should come down.
Only a Nazi memorial would be more inappropriate at Arlington.
JOHN FROST
Yakima