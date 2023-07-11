Condemnations of mayor show lack of civility
To the editor — Virtually all of us would say we support concepts of equality, inclusivity and human dignity. But the rub comes when we overlay those concepts with our respective points of view on a particular subject.
Thus the recent chastisement of Sunnyside Mayor Dean Boersma for not embracing the LGTBQ+ Pride month, but labeling those of his point of view as: “uncompromising bigots, warped, religious crackpots and anti-patriots.” And YH-R’s editorial board today (July 7) joining the parade to the attempt to silence those who don’t think as they do, with unprofessional name-calling: “emboldened bigots, cowardly, ignorant, haters.”
This is where we are going awry as a community, and a country. What’s happened to “we can agree to disagree civilly” and still accept that we are going to have differing points of view, particularly in matters of political and religious import?
Loving as Jesus teaches does not equate with embracing viewpoints and actions that Jesus did not. Love the person as he did, not our wanderings from the way, the truth and the light, as he and the Bible taught.
ERIC GUSTAFSON
Yakima