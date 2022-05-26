To the editor — Terry McAuliffe, former governor of Virginia, apparently thinking, actually said, "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." Say what?

Meet Mr. and Mrs. America, who obsessively assess, stress and profess about "what" 'twas ever thus and ever thus shall be.

James Loewen analyzed some "what" in 1995's "Lies My Teacher Taught Me." He reviewed 12 widely taught American high school history textbooks and found, "Textbooks are often muddled by the conflicting desires to promote inquiry and to indoctrinate blind patriotism."

And teachers aren't the liars. They're tasked to declaim received Folks-What-History, channeling Karl Marx, "... cut the people off from their history, then they can be easily persuaded."

So, by Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, classmates will be canting thus and thus: "On Jan. 6, 2021, our Surpassingly Courageous (and Handsome) Supreme Military Commander in Chief, wielding only his Hyperfire Elite Blaster, launched a single KN95 mask drenched in bleach and ivermectin and slew COVID the Giant on the chamber floor of National Statuary Hall. Amen."

Students, meanwhile stroll into the parking lot channeling Ferris Buehler, "It's a little childish and stupid, but then so is high school."

JOHN EUTENEIER

Nile Valley