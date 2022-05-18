To the editor — Blessed be!

Fifty-one years ago church communities started the Yakima Food Bank (Rotary since 2014) to assist our neighbors by supplying basic food support. Also in 1971, many Boeing workers were laid off and Northwest Harvest was born, providing more access to foods for all Washingtonians.

Two years ago, under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic’s growing surge, huge volumes of pre-packed boxes of farm-to-table produce (eventually fruits, too) from this valley’s waters, soils and workers, arrived at food distribution centers statewide — labeled with Wapato’s Inaba Farms AND Northwest Harvest logos. Hallelujah!

Recently Northwest Harvest joined Washington state’s “Mobilizing Partners” for the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. Impoverished people and low-wage workers is being gathered in Washington, D.C., on June 18. Inspirational talks with the Bishop/Rev. Dr. William Barber and the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharris, co-leaders of the national PPC, will call for challenging (changing!) immorality and the systems of injustice increasing poverty in our states.

Neighbors accessing food through food banks and pantries need access to national moral and justice nourishments too, right? We can ALL become civically strengthened.

Healthful community-building with food justice requires courage. Blessed be Northwest Harvest’s Washington-based (agri)culture!

ERIC DON ANDERSON

Yakima