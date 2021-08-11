To the editor -- I want to do what I should have done a year ago.
Aug. 10 of last year I called 911 for a wellness check for my husband. He had gone downstairs to watch TV the night before and hadn't come up to bed.
I had just come home from the hospital two days before and was unable to take the stairs.
Two sheriff's deputies came and said that he had passed away and asked if I our two children would like to see him because he looked so peaceful. Our son and daughter did, but I explained why I couldn't.
Deputy Bobby Miranda offered to carry me down the stairs. Wow! That is way above and beyond the call of duty.
I declined but was so impressed with their caring nature that I had to share my story.
Nancy Bieber
Sunnyside