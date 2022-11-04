To the editor — I am writing to express my support for Wes Gano for District Court judge.
He has been a friend for many years and has always shown good character and judgment personally and professionally.
Not only has he proven to be well qualified to preside over the cases before him, but he is dedicated to ruling in a firm and fair manner, committed to putting offenders on the right path moving forward.
I am especially appreciative of his commitment to youth in our community and their families; the desire to see them succeed is unsurpassed. If my child finds himself before a judge in Yakima, I sincerely hope it’s before Wes.
His compassion, understanding and explanation of accountability are priceless. His dedication to our community and credentials makes him the clear choice for District Court judge.
SHARON ADAMS
Yakima