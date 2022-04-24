To the editor -- A great comparison of American values and the values of Vladimir Putin’s Russia is the raid into Osama bin Ladin’s home in Abbottabad, Pakistan, killing him, and what is happening in Ukraine.

Hillary Clinton observed, “The SEALs took the time to take the women and children from the home. So they wouldn’t be injured ... the American warriors took the time putting themselves in great danger to save the lives of America’s enemies. And honestly, I thought the action of the SEALs spoke volumes about American values.”

Compare that with Russia bombing residences and other places where innocent families are located to break Ukraine’s resolve.

It is interesting when Putin’s Russia invaded Ukraine President Trump said it was "genius," making it hard to argue he would have stopped Putin. Furthermore, during a war against American values he asks the enemy, Putin, to dig up dirt on the Bidens.

Combine that with Jan. 6 and you have to question whether Trump has any values at all, let alone American values.

DON HINMAN

Yakima