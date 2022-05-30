To the editor — I would like to counter the letter of May 27 comparing Napa Valley and Yakima agriculture.

I retired from mainline agriculture production, but I am able to come much much closer to the value of agriculture in Yakima Valley than did Mr. Murrow.

In Yakima County nearly one-third of all jobs are related to agriculture — a full third!

Yakima still grows, packs, sells just apples at nearly 70 million boxes (40#) each year. Add in pears, hops, grapes, peaches, cherries, and all others and that number grows substantially. The 70 million boxes of apples (or 70,000 full semi-trucks headed to consumers each and every single year) average well above $20 in the sale to the grocery store like a Fred Meyer or Safeway.

That indicates that the letter's information is inaccurate. Apples alone generate sales in Yakima alone in the range of $1.4 BILLION. Acreage limits in Napa Valley just likely push controlled pricing up for consumers. The intensity of growing agricultural products is significantly dependent on so many factors that this comparison of Napa to Yakima is not accurate.

KEITH MATHEWS

Selah