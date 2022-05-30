To the editor -- On behalf of the Kiwanis Club of West Valley Yakima, I would like to thank the donors, hole sponsors, participants and volunteers, for the success of our "For the Kids" golf tournament on May 21 at SunTides Golf Course.

Without the help of club members and spouses, West Valley High School Key Club and the staff at SunTides, this successful fundraiser would not have been possible.

This fundraiser helps the West Valley Kiwanis Club fund numerous youth and community organizations, scholarships through Dollars for Scholars at West Valley High School, West Valley High School Key Club, mid-level Builders Club and K-Kids at Wide Hollow Elementary Steam grade school. We also fund Camp Prime Time, Yakima Crime Stoppers, Thanksgiving and Christmas food drives, West Valley 4H-FFA fair, Salvation Army and RAMS Landing (a place for those in need to get clothes, food and other necessary things) at West Valley Innovation Center.

Thank you again for your support.

DON YOUNG, event chair

Yakima