Community support keeps the Civil Air Patrol soaring

To the editor — The Yakima Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) would like to thank Mr. Gene Odell — ALS Ambulance Service — for the recent donation we received and is greatly appreciated.

Each squadron in Washington state is self-supporting and relies on private and business donations and fundraisers to support cadet programs, emergency services and aerospace education.

CAP is an auxiliary of the United States Air Force, which supports us only in training materials, our 11-passenger van, communications equipment and the Cessna 206 that is parked in the hangar at the McAllister Museum of Aviation in which CAP is a partner.

CAP is like Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Junior ROTC all rolled together. Instruction in common courtesies, drill, survival, compass orienteering, astronomical and map navigation, aerodynamics (how planes fly), model rocketry, color guard and much more is offered. CAP takes cadets and officers on trips to Hanford “B” reactor, LIGO facility, Alaska Airlines Day at SeaTac, among others.

CAP is open to all young girls and boys from 12 to 21 years of age. CAP is also open to adults to act as mentors in many fields. Yakima Squadron meets at the National Guard Armory (east end) fromt 5:30-8 p.m. Mondays, 2501 Airport Lane, south side of the airport. Call 509-469-4620 to leave a message.

CAP is an aviation-oriented organization that allows cadets to fly in the Cessna 206 and even to use the controls to fly it.

Yakima CAP is also partnered with the McAllister Museum of Aviation and works closely in various ways. Both organizations rely on volunteers to further educate and interest everyone to the importance of aviation in the Yakima Valley.

MAJ. JACK L. PARKER

Yakima Composite Sq. CAP