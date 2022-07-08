To the editor — As the chair of the Homeless Network of Yakima County (Network) Public Awareness Committee, I would like to express my gratitude to the multiple community members and organizations who contributed water and supplies for individuals who are currently sleeping outside during our Extreme Heat Relief Drive.

In addition to almost 5,000 bottles of water, we collected sunscreen, bug spray, shoes and cooling cloths that are being distributed by area outreach workers. This drive was made possible with the partnership with the Yakima Herald-Republic, which has partnered with us in previous years for cold weather supplies. I also wish to thank Wray’s Marketfresh IGA, which provided a drop-site for members of the community to donate and a special thank you to Northwest Harvest, which donated two pallets of water to the project.

Since January, members of the community and local businesses have contributed just under 20,000 items to help individuals sleeping outside. All items are inventoried and tracked regarding where they have been distributed. Outreach organizations include Catholic Child and Family Services, Grace City Outreach, Rod's House, Yakima County Health District, Yakima Greenway Foundation, Yakima Health District, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, Yakima Police Department and the Yakima Union Gospel Mission.

SONEYA LUND

Yakima