To the editor -- As the chair of the Homeless Network of Yakima County (Network) Public Awareness Committee, I would like to express my gratitude to the multiple community members and organizations who contributed handwarmers for individuals who are currently sleeping outside.
In addition to more than 1,000 handwarmers, we collected hats and gloves that are being distributed to area outreach workers. This drive was made possible with the partnership with Yakima Starbucks, which provided drop sites for members of the community to donate.
Since January, members of the community and local businesses have contributed over 10,000 items to help individuals prevent frostbite and hypothermia. All items are inventoried and tracked regarding where they have been distributed. Outreach organizations include Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, Yakima Health District, Yakima Union Gospel Mission, Rod's House, Grace City Outreach, Yakima Police Department, Yakima Greenway Foundation and the Yakima County Health District
The Public Awareness Committee will continue to conduct drives to provide community members with an opportunity to be a part of the solution. If your organization would like to participate in a drive, please contact Lee Murdock, the director of the Homeless Network of Yakima County, at Lee@HomelessNetworkYC.org.
SONEYA LUND
Yakima