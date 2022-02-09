To the editor -- Most of us struggle with how to allocate our limited resources, but it's a truism that, "Where your treasure is, there is your heart ..."
Several recent YH-R stories beg reflection on community values. Private art patrons will fund neon sign restoration and a $1 million downtown Yakima pavilion, while the City Council nixes a plan to help the homeless, because "local churches are addressing homelessness." (In fact, some local churches are too busy forming militias. Ask around.)
A private $200,000 donation in Selah helps the aquatic center, while the City Council pays out hundreds of thousands over racist policies. We refuse to consider whether those dots connect.
Don't get me wrong. I love the arts and preserving local history. I don't mind exercise. I can watch it all day. But it's a choice to support "the good things" and look away from our collective problems.
The payback for our choices is predictable. When we see our homeless neighbors huddled and warming themselves by the neon signs at the downtown pavilion, or see excluded youngsters drawing chalk art outside the aquatic center, we will understand how the dots connected.
Homelessness, racism and other local problems will remain until we change.
JOHN M. CAINES
Yakima