Proposed communications tower would mar Jumpoff Fire Lookout
To the editor — Jumpoff Fire Lookout, overlooking the Tieton Basin west of Yakima, is on the National Register of Historic places and is the last remaining public land fire lookout in Yakima County. Presently the Forest Service is proposing a communication tower at the lookout site, though it may not be the best location for this type of facility.
Jumpoff Ridge has a long history as a landmark view and travel route for Native Americans and pioneers. The state-supported William O. Douglas Trail runs just south of the lookout point.
The Jumpoff Lookout building has been maintained by volunteers for the past 12 years as an open building, available to the public. The visitor register at Jumpoff has countless names and colorful observations left by visitors who are inspired by the unique Cascade Range panorama down Jumpoff Ridge toward Yakima, north to Mount Stuart, and west to White Pass, Gilbert Peak and Goat Rocks Wilderness.
Those interested in protecting this unique overlook vista and the old Jumpoff lookout building should contact the Forest Service and express their concerns with this proposal
It is hoped that this project will not destroy valuable historic and cultural resources in trade for a chain-link monstrosity.
MIKE HILER
Yakima