To the editor — Chalk up a win for the rule of law and common sense.
A recent letter lamented Navy SEAL teams being denied the right to train in our state parks. The writer blamed Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson for denying access to the Navy.
Not exactly. The lawsuit challenging the State Parks and Recreation Commission’s approval of the Navy request was filed by a private group and overturned by a state judge.
Inslee and Ferguson were nowhere to be seen. Kinda like the SEALs claimed they would be while training in our state parks.
The judge’s scathing opinion noted the Legislature never gave the state commission authority to grant permission for military exercises in our state parks: “It’s not even a stretch. It just does not exist, either in real words, or by implication.”
Think for a moment. SEAL (Sea, Air, and Land) teams creeping around state parks at night in an open-carry state, while BFGs (Bubbas Fondling Glocks) wander the same parks, guns strapped over their beer guts. What could go wrong with that scenario, huh?
Chalk up one for the rule of law and common sense in avoiding needless stupidity.
EDWIN SUTHERLAND
Yakima