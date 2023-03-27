To the editor — The Yakima County commissioners would appear to be obstructive to development of solar and wind farms in the county.
One argument was “to preserve land for potential additional agriculture," ironically suggesting crops that could be grown here but no longer in other places because of climate changes. I haven’t heard them express concerns about other developments such as housing, etc., taking away those same lands.
Meanwhile, as best I can tell, they are silent on the environmental concerns that have been raised about DTG at Rocky Top. They need to be actively involved working with state Ecology agencies dealing with this issue.
Difficult to know if this is because of any conflicts of interest or simply shortsighted ideological behavior.
BARRY BERNFELD
Yakima