To the editor — So upsetting! Scriptures state that so very few humans can handle AUTHORITY! Well, our Yahima County commissioners have shown PROOF of this.
This solar farm proposal at the Y in the Rattlesnakes is something of great value to the investors and landowners, but our county commissioners want to procrastinate with other people needs. Upset that the state has approved the solar farms and not standing with the county's moratorium. Sad, to say the least.
Here is what is going on. IGNORANCE toward the taxpaying entities of Yakima County. Seems they prefer to play a negative role in Yakima County development than a positive role.
Last year they and the clean air authority's head dictatorial man did not care about the homeless being cold nor did the commissioners. Now they care not about getting something done in a hurry and procrastinating? This is just like going going to church on the Sabbath and taking money out of the collection plate than adding to it.
Let us Yakima County taxpayers put a moratorium on the clean air authority and county commissioners' pay and see if that rattles their cages. If the shoe were on the other foot?
DONALD PADELFORD
Sunnyside