To the editor — The May 7 headline read, "A Plan with Problems." Well, really, it is the problem of the plans of the commissioners.
I do hope that as they consider the fate of the local homeless, the commissioners will consider the actual opinions of the unhoused citizens of our area. Yep, that means sitting down with a group of this demographic and asking them what they need.
No, I am not talking about the opinions of the various service providers, although their input is valuable.
Consider that each homeless person has an intelligence that we housed are lacking. These folks have street smarts! They have a grasp on their situation! Ask them what they need!
Just like the rest of us, the homeless are not “one size fits all.” Get their opinions from a wide net of the demographic — vets, families, teenagers, single men, etc. Everybody in the homeless community has a different take on their situation. I think if they are involved in decision making (get over your revulsion, housed people!), the programs may have a better success rate. They are, after all, people like you and me.
JUDY HURCOMB
Granger