To the editor -- The world is so chaotic and cynical these days! So when I see an individual already working in our local government who has integrity, I want to give them a “shout-out!"
I am referring to our county commissioner, LaDon Linde. I have had the pleasure of knowing him for the last 15 years and admire his ability to multi-task and lead in any setting. From earning a university degree, to running a family farm, to working in management at Sunnyside Hospital, he is well-rounded and able to tackle any problem thrown his way.
Another big advantage he has is being fluent in Spanish and better able to communicate with and understand the needs of this segment of our population. His education, wealth of experience, Christian beliefs and strong work ethic make him a wonderful individual to keep Yakima safe, work on existing problems and face the future with hope.
For the sake of our Yakima County, please vote LaDon Linde for county comissioner.
TONI McBEAN
Yakima